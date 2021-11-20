NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Community Connections, Inc. (CCCI) and Kiavi, one of the nation's largest lenders for real estate investors, are teaming up to help urban and minority real estate investors get the capital they need to revitalize homes across the country. The initiative is launching on Saturday, November 20, at FINfe$t, a financial freedom festival hosted by the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement.
"CCCI is committed to creating connections between corporations and underserved communities in an effort to close the racial wealth gap, one family at a time," said Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., CEO of Corporate Community Connections, Inc. "One of CCCI's main initiatives is the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement, which connects individuals with financial resources and literacy programs, such as the dfree® Online Academy."
The initiative with Kiavi aims to connect urban real estate investors with the capital they need to
purchase and rehab real estate in distressed communities. CCCI has a network of urban real estate investors in cities including Compton, California; Flint, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Newark, New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois, and others.
After connecting with CCCI, real estate investors will go through the dfree® Academy for free, then
apply for investment property financing through Kiavi's technology platform.
"Kiavi is on a mission to help people live better through real estate as we help our customers
revitalize neighborhoods and rehabilitate homes across the country," said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. "We are thrilled to be working with CCCI to provide access to timely capital and our
technology platform to help urban real estate investors fulfill their dreams of rehabbing homes and
helping their communities."
ABOUT CORPORATE COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS, INC.
Corporate Community Connections, Inc. (CCCI) was formed in 1997 and since that time has
provided services to private companies, government agencies, faith-based organizations, and
individuals. From large, expanding health care systems growing into urban areas to large financial
services companies desiring to diversify their employees, Corporate Community Connections, Inc.
has been able to connect organizations to solutions and create sustainable strategies that become
embedded into the institutions. For more information, visit http://www.corpcominc.com.
ABOUT KIAVI
Founded in 2013, Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, is one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. With Kiavi's data and innovative financing solutions, real
estate investors are empowered to make informed decisions, close deals faster, and realize the full
potential of their real estate investment strategies. Kiavi is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in-ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information,
visit http://www.kiavi.com, and follow us on Twitter.
Media Contact
Nikkia McClain, Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations, +1 (646) 244-2140, nikkia@tenenicole.com
SOURCE Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations