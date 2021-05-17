MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoWorx Staffing Services CEO Tim Hartnett donated $10,000 to Fedcap Inc. during a meeting at their offices in Biddeford, Maine last week. The contribution represents CoWorx Staffing's continued investment in helping to secure employment for the state's growing "New Mainer" community.
"Our partnership with Fedcap has profoundly improved the lives of individuals in need of work," said Tim Hartnett, CEO of CoWorx Staffing Services. "We proudly support their mission."
As Maine has become increasingly diverse with a growing immigrant population, New Mainers need help in developing skills and finding employment. Fedcap helps to provide vital resources and training to help marginalized communities begin careers or advance in the workplace. Through community partnerships with CoWorx Staffing Services and others, the organization is able to offer enhanced access to education and training and helps participants begin or advance their careers while also helping employers meet workforce needs.
"Like CoWorx, we believe in the value of creating relationships and experiences so people are valued and fulfilled," said Serena M. Powell, Executive Director of Fedcap Inc. "It's through relationships like ours that we're able to create sustainable differences for individuals in Maine. Thank you, Tim Hartnett and CoWorx for the generous donation and your continued partnership with Fedcap."
Fedcap and CoWorx have been instrumental in employing over 1,000 New Mainers since August, 2020. Many of the positions were entry level with on-the-job training.
Since opening its doors in January 2017, Fedcap has partnered with over 1,700 nonprofits throughout Maine, assisted over 5,000 Mainers with educational opportunities, and verified over 10,000 job placements.
About Fedcap Inc.
Fedcap Inc. makes high outcome, life-changing, sustainable differences for individuals and families in Maine to improve their economic well-being through access to education, employment and community resources. Serving Maine from 16 Opportunity Centers from Sanford to Fort Kent, Fedcap provides a variety of services from case management and counseling to job recruitment and retention. The Fedcap program serves individuals who are receiving or eligible to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits, and is offered in partnership with the Office of Family Independence (OFI), Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Learn more at http://www.fedcapmaine.org
About CoWorx Staffing Services LLC
For 45 years, CoWorx Staffing Services has been helping job seekers grow their careers and employers build their workforces. CoWorx places candidates nationwide in administrative, light industrial, call center, and distribution and third-party logistics positions, with an additional luxury beauty and fragrance division. Dedicated to workplace safety, CoWorx consistently earns Safety Standard of Excellence marks from the American Staffing Association (ASA). With an ongoing commitment to diversity and partnership, CoWorx attracts top talent, retains long-term customers, and ranks among the largest staffing firms in the U.S., boasting more than 60 offices and 60,000 field employees nationwide. The CoWorx philosophy, "Together we're better," embodies the company's commitment to working collaboratively with clients, internal staff and field employees. Learn more at http://www.coworxstaffing.com
