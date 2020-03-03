NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRON). Investors who purchased Cronos securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cron.
The investigation concerns whether Cronos and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, that was scheduled for February 27, 2020. Following this news, Cronos stock dropped $0.78 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $6.37 on February 24, 2020.
Then on March 2, 2020, after market-hours, Cronos revealed that it requested a 15-day extension for filing its Form 10-K complete Annual Report. Cronos attributed the delay to a "review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions."
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Cronos shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cron. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com