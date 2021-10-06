CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has once again expanded its package testing service offering with the acquisition and formal installation of a Haug Pack-Vac® Testing System. The Haug series of instruments are designed to address packaging material compatibility issues, sealing machine set-up, and seal reliability in high altitude trucking and airfreight. The Pack-Vac® Leak Detector system can be used to perform a variety of ASTM test methods for detecting leaks and seal integrity to include the following procedures:
- ASTM D3078 Determination of Leaks in Flexible Packaging by Bubble Emission|
- ASTM D6653 Effects of High Altitude on Packaging Systems by Vacuum Method
- ASTM 4169 Performance Testing of Shipping Containers and Systems
- ASTM D4991 Leakage Testing of Empty Rigid Containers by Vacuum Method
- ASTM D5094 Leakage of Liquids from Containers with Threaded or Lug-Style Closures
- ASTM F2096 Detecting Gross Leaks in Packaging by Internal Pressurization
Noted Chief Scientific Officer Brandon Zurawlow, "Bringing new package testing services online at CS Analytical provides us with the ability to serve as a one stop source to our clients for all regulatory and testing issues specific to their container and package systems. The Pack-Vac® Testing System will enable the CS Analytical team to provide more comprehensive solutions to our clients especially when it comes to seal integrity issues."
Since 1995, Haug Quality Equipment has been providing package leak detectors that bring a high level of quality and reliability to the marketplace. Their line of leak testing systems are used as a standard quality control procedure in a wide variety of industries to include fresh-cut produce, coffee, meat, cheese, pharmaceuticals, surgical devices and hundreds of other applications
The services provided by the Haug Pack-Vac® Testing System will be organized as part of the CS Analytical Comprehensive and Complimentary Testing Team. Clients will have the ability to define and create test programs specific to their common or unique package system that will ensure adherence to all relevant regulatory requirements.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
