CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has formally installed and qualified an Agilent Model 7900 ICP-MS testing platform (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry). The Agilent 7900 ICP-MS is a flexible single quadrupole ICP mass spectrometer that provides the industry's best matrix tolerance, most effective helium collision mode, lowest detection limits, and widest dynamic range. This unique instrument will enable the CS Analytical team to meet all client demands for a range of extractable metals test now now required for many package system components, including polymeric materials per USP 661.1 and 661.2, elastomers by 381, and more.
"The complexity of the package system qualification process continues to become more and more stringent and robust. Simple color-change extraction tests are no longer sufficient to meet regulatory requirements. The installation of the ICP-MS system will enable CS Analytical to meet client demand and expectations when it comes to extractable metals testing now required for materials of construction used in each and every package system now and in the future," commented CS Analytical CEO Brian Mulhall.
The 7900 ICP-MS is a benchmark product for Agilent Technologies, a leading American based analytical instrumentation development and manufacturing company that offers its products and services to markets worldwide. High sensitivity is the most important factor for detecting the smallest nanoparticles (NPs) and is critical for the best spatial resolution in laser ablation (LA) ICP-MS imaging applications. The 7900 provides superior sensitivity across the mass range, combined with optimized 0.1 ms dwell time for fast time resolved analysis (TRA) acquisitions. High sensitivity is combined with the most robust plasma in the ICP-MS industry, and the widest detector dynamic range for easy analysis of major elements making its use for USP〈661.1〉testing most ideal.
With this addition of this service offering, the CS Analytical Team can now offer all required USP container specific qualification requirements in one cGMP, FDA regulated facility. Unlike other contract laboratories that view container testing as an "add-on" service to augment other business lines, CS Analytical is solely dedicated to setting standards in container and package system testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
