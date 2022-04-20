This program provides existing and potential new clients with an opportunity to meet with our team and tour our FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory that is a short drive from the 2022 New York City Interphex event.
CLIFTON, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to package and container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, in conjunction with the New York Interphex Show scheduled for May 24th through May 26th, will host an open house and laboratory tour program for visiting clients. Clients coming to the New York Metropolitan area for Interphex will have the opportunity to schedule meeting time slots at the CS Analytical Laboratory. With a brand-new state of the art laboratory that features the most up to date instrumentation and electronic quality system processes, Interphex week, provides an ideal setting for clients to see in person the CS Analytical facility and meets it team members to discuss current and future container and package system testing needs.
"There is no other contract service provider within the FDA regulated community that is exclusively dedicated to container and package system qualification testing," commented Sandra Cincotta, Director of Quality. "We have built out a laboratory facility that is designed to meet all USP and EP routine qualification testing requirements, can develop and validate methods specific to all of the current USP 1207 technologies for container integrity testing, and implemented a custom designed electronic quality system. While we routinely host client audits, the fact that Intephex is just around the corner enables us an opportunity to offer client tours and meetings for those contacts that are not local to our facility."
Intephex will take place in New York City at the Jacob Javits Convention Center located on 34th street on the West Side of Manhattan. CS Analytical is located 12.6 miles due west through the Lincoln Tunnel, directly off Route 3 West. The drive from the show to the CS Analytical Laboratory will only take approximately 20-25 minutes. Onsite meetings at Interphex and Laboratory Tours may be may be pre-scheduled using the following link: https://interphex.csanalytical.com/interphex.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and Physicochemical Testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
