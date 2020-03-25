NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. ("Commercial Vehicle Group" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CVGI). Investors who purchased Commercial Vehicle Group securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cvgi.
The investigation concerns whether Commercial Vehicle Group and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 16, 2020, after-hours, Commercial Vehicle Group announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. The Company said that some of its financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements, and that its internal Audit Committee determined that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11. Following this news, Commercial Vehicle Group dropped as much as $0.33 per share, or over 13%, during intraday trading on March 17, 2020.
