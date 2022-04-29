David Friedman focuses on helping executives understand the significance and technique of building and sustaining a high-performing company culture.
MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vistage Worldwide Inc. has named CultureWise Founder and CEO David J. Friedman as the recipient of the organization's annual Speaker of the Year Award. Upon receiving this distinction, Friedman joins the pantheon of exceptional speakers who have made an indelible impact on Vistage members.
Speaker of the Year honorees are thought leaders who have been invited to speak at Vistage meetings for at least two consecutive years. These winners have scheduled a minimum of 100 presentations to Vistage Worldwide groups, sharing insight about topics they have cultivated a passion for and developed considerable expertise.
David Friedman focuses on helping executives understand the significance and technique of building and sustaining a high-performing company culture.
Audiences rate Vistage speakers after each presentation, and those considered for this award must garner an average score of at least 4.5 out of 5 in content and delivery of their talk. They also must be recommended by 95 percent of the groups they address and book at least 50 presentations in the year the award is given.
Friedman spoke to 90 Vistage groups in 2021, earning an average of 4.92 on the content of his presentations and 4.89 on delivery.
After evaluating the group of speakers who have met the minimum qualifications, a panel of Vistage staff members determines the winner of this prestigious award. They select the recipient who in the past year demonstrated the highest level of the Vistage core values: trust, caring, challenge, and growth.
As noted on the Vistage website, the organization uses the Speaker of the Year Award to recognize individuals who bring significant value to their members. They select speakers based on their performance, community involvement, and lifetime achievement. They note that awardees "consistently deliver high-quality, relevant, actionable content, and represent a model for all Vistage speakers."
After being notified about the distinction, David Friedman explained his appreciation for the award:
"There are literally thousands of Vistage speakers, and they are all very good. To be recognized among those excellent speakers is very meaningful. I am also rewarded every time I have the privilege to address a Vistage group. Audience members generally understand the importance of organizational culture, but most are unclear about what they can do to improve it. It is so gratifying to help them acquire clarity about this crucial area of their businesses."
Since Friedman's first Vistage speaking engagement in 2012, he has conducted over 625 presentations reaching more than 10,000 members. He is looking forward to continuing to engage Vistage groups about the power of developing a dynamic company culture and has scheduled over 100 presentations for 2022.
About David J. Friedman:
CEO, author, and speaker David J. Friedman advises business leaders about how to develop world-class organizational culture. After selling his first company, RSI, in 2008, he wrote two books about building the culture that made that enterprise so successful. Subsequently, Fundamentally Different and Culture by Design have been cited as invaluable resources for creating an exemplary company culture. In 2015, Friedman launched his second company, CultureWise, providing clients with a proven system to create and reinforce a vibrant culture in their organizations. In addition, he is a frequent guest speaker, seminar leader, consultant, and the host of the "Culture Architects" podcast.
About CultureWise:
CultureWise is an end-to-end operating system that provides everything clients need to create, drive, and sustain a high-performing company culture. Business leaders representing a wide range of industries across North America have used CultureWise to empower their teams and maintain ongoing success in their organizations.
About Vistage Worldwide Inc.:
Vistage Worldwide Inc. is the world's largest executive coaching organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, they have helped CEOs, business owners, and key executives solve their toughest challenges through a comprehensive approach to success. Confidential peer advisory groups and executive coaching sessions are the core of their proven formula.
