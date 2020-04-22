HARTLAND, NB, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Day & Ross' subsidiary Ottaway Motor Express is among the first in the transportation industry to begin a six-month pilot project with KarbonKleen to trial dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ carbon emission reduction technology. Devices have been installed on two trucks, which will be measured for carbon emissions and fuel efficiency over the course of the pilot program to measure the results of the technology.
This innovative system is designed to strike an optimal balance between reduced energy consumption and fuel emissions by adding hydrogen to the engine airflow. Hydrogen gas improves combustion by acting as a catalyst to speed up reaction time, meaning the engine should require less energy for combustion and less fuel. Results will be measured against the baseline data of each truck, as well as two sister units that run the same routes.
"As a transportation company, Day & Ross relies on traditional combustible fuels and is striving to find new and cleaner alternatives," said Bill Doherty, CEO. "We are encouraged by the potential of this new technology to help us minimize our impact on the environment."
This is just one of the environmental initiatives underway at Day & Ross, which has been a SmartWay transport partner since 2009. The company is also investing in new terminals with many of the latest environmental upgrades: solar panels; advanced heating and cooling; pre-cast wall panels; LED lighting; electric forklifts and charging stations for employee vehicles and yard trucks.
About Day & Ross
With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods in 1966. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.
For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation in 2018 and 2019. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. dayross.com
About KarbonKleen Inc
KarbonKleen Inc. delivers data driven technology solutions to the logistics industry. We enable our clients to achieve their goals around improved efficiency in operations as well as increased environmental awareness through the successful adoption of both developed technology and partnered solutions. We are driven through innovation in FreightTech by helping clients implement best in class solutions to achieve their most business critical goals.
About dynaCERT
dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com