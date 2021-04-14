EDISON, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DDL, Inc. announced today that its Edison, NJ laboratory has received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the international standard by which a laboratory's commitment to quality and technical competence are evaluated. DDL achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation by demonstrating its Edison laboratory is in compliance with the standard and A2LA accreditation requirements.
DDL also recently added 3,500 cubic feet of storage area to its ambient real time storage capabilities (i.e. 23C & 50% RH), added an additional 1,200 cubic feet of environmental storage capacity, and installed a new Vaisala Continuous Monitoring System. DDL offers a full suite of package testing including environmental conditioning, distribution simulation, integrity and strength testing, thermal performance, and shelf life testing at its Edison facility.
"Receiving ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 accreditation for our Edison laboratory further demonstrates our commitment to meeting the highest level of quality assurance for our customers," says Tamera Presler, General Manager, DDL, Inc. "This accreditation combined with the recent upgrades and added capacity to our Edison facility, further reaffirms our technical competency and capability to produce precise and accurate test data that our customers can rely upon to meet their regulatory requirements."
About DDL
DDL is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in package, materials, container closure integrity, medical device and combination products testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit http://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the services offered by DDL.
