'Freedom Is Not Free' details one man's observations, experiences and lessons learned through life
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty and character play vital roles in the functioning of free societies, but are often overlooked. Alex Adams gives them the attention they deserve in his memoir, "Freedom Is Not Free" (published by AuthorHouse), which highlights his adventures and missteps in seeking to improve the lot of mankind.
"I wanted to tell my life story, including essays about my adventures which I felt could be instructive to a wide audience," the first-time author shares. "I hope to inspire readers to appreciate freedom, rule of law, and justice based on what I have to say on these topics."
"Freedom Is Not Free" chronicles one man's life journey from birth through the Trump era. Here, Adams recounts his moral and intellectual evolution in a free society through discussions of his reading, education, career, volunteer work, and travels. He highlights the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of human condition to come to conclusions about how the society arrived at its current state, where it may be headed, and how freedom and rule of law are necessary in attaining growth. He also shares the trials he faced and the lessons he learned as he attempts to make a success of myself in the modern American society.
"Freedom Is Not Free" will appeal to those who like to gain a new perspective concerning the concept of freedom, justice, and society. "I hope that readers see themselves in the situations I describe, and possibly learn from my experiences," Adams states.
"Freedom Is Not Free"
By Alex Adams
About the Author
Alex Adams was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1944, but was raised on a ranch in southern Montana. Grade school was a one-room schoolhouse by the ranch, and high school was a small school in the small town of Big Timber Montana. He attended University at Montana State University, Ohio State University, and Oregon State University, and later got a computer science credential at West Coast University in California. His major in school was chemistry, and he worked as a chemist for seven years at Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego California. He switched fields to computer software engineering during his mid-30s, and stayed with that pursuit until retirement, ending up in New Jersey. While in New Jersey, he spent 10 years commuting to Washington D.C. to volunteer for work at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. He retired in 2016, and now pursues volunteer work in Great Books (a literary discussion group) as well as in political action. This is his first published book.
