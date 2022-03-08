RAMSEY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decusoft, a leading provider of SaaS-based, enterprise-class compensation, incentive, and total rewards management software, has been awarded the top spot on the 10 Best Employee Compensation Management Software In 2022 list by People Managing People.
People Managing People is an independent publication and community for leaders and people and culture professionals. They aim to build a better world of work by helping leaders and managers grow happy, productive workplaces.
Understanding the importance of compensation and the challenges of relying on legacy compensation solutions, People Managing People created this top 10 list to help organizations that want to upgrade to modern, professionalized software that streamlines manual planning processes and provides improved visibility and insights into Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and other pay transparency objectives.
"Decusoft is honored to be selected by People Managing People as the top software provider for compensation management and administration." says Michael Pires CEO of Decusoft.
The Best Compensation Management Software List considered a range of criteria while putting together the results, including user interface, usability, integrations, value, insights, automation, self-service capability, and total compensation management. After the review process, Decusoft's Compose® topped the list.
"There is an intense demand from organizations around the globe looking to evolve their compensation management programs and to enhance their capabilities when it comes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and other key people analytics initiatives. We are proud to be a recognized leader in these areas and to be working with some of the greatest brands in the world." Added Pires
About Decusoft
Decusoft provides comprehensive compensation, incentive, and total rewards management software that helps leading organizations deliver world-class engagement and recognition programs. Delivering software and DEI analytics that enable companies to operationalize their data, with insightful and actionable information that executives, managers, or administrators need to consistently attract and retain leading talent. We are a Software as a Service (SaaS) company but make no mistake, we take the Service part to heart to provide the best-in-class service and support experiences to our clients worldwide. Contact: media@decusoft.com
