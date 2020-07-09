MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Di Lauri Law Group is proud to announce a new partnership with attorney Andre F. Hewitt, Esq. The law firm will now operate as the Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group in recognition of this partnership. The addition of Mr. Hewitt to the Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group will allow the firm to take on a wider array of complex commercial litigation, products liability and subrogation and other litigation matters with a deeper pool of expertise and knowledge.
Andre F. Hewitt, Esq. brings his own unique strengths to the Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group. His experience includes high-exposure cases that involve complex commercial auto and trucking litigation, insurance coverage, products liability and other forms of complex commercial litigation. His previous tenure as a senior trial attorney for Nationwide Insurance Company has provided Mr. Hewitt with a comprehensive understanding of the processes and procedures employed in this field of litigation.
Mr. Hewitt's extensive experience will make him a valued asset both to the law firm and to the clients it serves in New York and New Jersey. "Andre is an outstanding addition to our firm," said Robert Di Lauri, a founder and partner of the Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group. "His ability to develop close client-attorney relationships coupled with his talent in handling high-exposure cases made him an ideal fit in launching Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group."
The Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group will continue the established tradition of the firm in providing professional legal services to property owners and managers and to subcontractors and general contractors in the states of New Jersey and New York. The law firm has already built a reputation for excellence in representing the interests of property and business owners in the arena of civil litigation. The addition of Mr. Hewitt to the legal team will allow the Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group to expand its range and scope of services. The new partnership will also promote the best representation for property owners and business entities.
About the Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group
The Di Lauri & Hewitt Law Group offers representation and litigation services for personal injury defense, criminal defense, contract disputes, employment law and many other issues. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards of legal excellence and to providing you and your business with the right representation to protect the financial assets and the good name of your company. We are here to help you and your business to succeed now and in the future.
