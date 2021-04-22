HOBOKEN, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance expert explains digital twins technology in a new article. The informative article first reveals how a digital twin delivers a virtual duplicate of a physical object.
The author then reviews digital twin applications, including remote maintenance, research and development, what if scenarios, and visibility into processes. He concludes by exploring the enabling role of the IoT data explosion.
"Digital twin technology has broad implications for a number of industries, from manufacturing and aerospace to healthcare, automotive and utilities," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Digital Twins Harness the Power of Data to Drive Innovation."
"In April 1970, disaster struck the Apollo 13 mission. Using a replica of the lunar excursion model (LEM), ground crews designed and tested a solution remotely, dramatically saving the lives of the astronauts. This example of paired technology became the precursor of today's digital twins, which Gartner calls a 'top strategic technology trend.'"
Digital Twin Applications
"Remote maintenance – Using a digital twin that incorporates real-time data from the original, engineers gain a detailed view of a physical asset. They can then troubleshoot from half a world away, testing proposed solutions in a safe environment before implementing them."
"Research and development – Digital twins take prototyping to a new level. Researchers can test new products and processes using historical data to simulate real situations. This can shorten development time and reduce the chance for defects."
Digital Twins and the IoT
"The IoT has resulted in an explosion of data, and this data makes digital twin technology possible. Sensors gather information from the real-world object, delivering that data through the cloud to the digital twin. The twin can then simulate its physical counterpart in real time."
Information Governance Role
Information governance involves the effective categorization and storage of data, as well as data security, regulatory compliance and access controls. To realize the benefits of data, businesses must be able to retrieve that data efficiently. And retention policies must be in place to ensure that analytics use up-to-date information.
The experts at Messaging Architects help organizations implement a comprehensive plan to organize and secure their digital assets. With robust information governance, business leaders break down data siloes and unlock the potential of data to drive innovation.
