Disease-Free Survival Data from CAPTIVATE Study Demonstrate Benefit of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib)-Based Regimen as Fixed Duration, First-Line Treatment for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

New data from the double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized phase of the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE study presented at ASH 2020 showed that 95 percent of patients with undetectable minimal residual disease randomized to discontinue active treatment after twelve cycles of treatment with IMBRUVICA® plus venetoclax were disease-free and alive, supporting a fixed duration treatment approach