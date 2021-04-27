RED BANK, N.J., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSANT today announced the launch of their official Managed Solutions website. This expanded suite of solutions includes Application Services, Digital Transformation, Infrastructure Services, Information Security, and Agile Transformation. DIVERSANT has provided these solutions for years as more clients request services beyond IT Staffing and Payrolling. The launch of an official website makes these solutions more widely available to existing and new clients across the nation.
"These solutions provide companies a new way to solve mission-critical technology project needs and, in the process, accelerate the return on investment," commented Drew Fernholz, Vice President, Strategic Accounts & Managed Solutions. "Companies choose DIVERSANT because our solutions offer excellent value for the money invested and deliver exceptional results to their organization."
Ryan Grady, Director of Application Services, adds, "We understand what it is like bringing on a new partner. At DIVERSANT Managed Solutions, we work hand-in-hand with our new clients to understand the pain points and ensure a tenable and timely solution. Our variety of expertise and proven delivery make every project painless and cost-effective. Resources from DIVERSANT Managed Solutions hit the ground running and provide tremendous value throughout the engagement.
The firm's Managed Solutions offerings are available now. For more information regarding these services, visit diversant.com/managed-solutions.
About DIVERSANT: DIVERSANT is a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) with 15 office locations throughout the United States. The firm specializes in supporting Fortune 500 and mid-market companies with technology projects. We provide subject matter experts to manage projects from intake to final delivery. DIVERSANT also recently acquired Atrilogy Solutions Group, a California-based technology staffing services firm. To learn more, visit diversant.com.
