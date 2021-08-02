KENILWORTH, N.J. and NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of HB Communications, a leading audio visual integration firm headquartered in North Haven, CT. Although Diversified was founded in New Jersey and has been organically cultivating business in the Northeast for years, this acquisition grows the company's talented team in the region to better serve the dynamic needs of its clients.
"Expanding our footprint in the Northeast is a strategic step in sustaining the necessary growth to deliver the best possible service for our customers," says Fred D'Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified. "I am excited to welcome the team at HB, with their widely recognized industry presence and experience, into the Diversified family."
HB's complementary solutions portfolio—including audio visual, broadcast, collaboration, creative services, digital signage and managed services—will further enhance Diversified's comprehensive offerings and provide needed support to address a growing and changing marketplace. With a greater workforce presence now in the Northeast, the acquisition perfectly positions the company to help more organizations answer the call of modern digital media, communications and collaboration needs. What's more, the acquisition provides existing HB clientele access to additional technology specialties such as security and IT as well as professional resources on a global scale—enhancing their operations with a single dedicated technology partner.
"Since we share a common mission centered on connecting people and organizations by empowering communications worldwide, joining Diversified offers a host of exciting new opportunities for our team," adds Dana Barron, CEO of HB Communications. "Given Diversified's reputation of engineering excellence, innovation and dedication within the market, I know that we will achieve great things together."
In addition to the expanded geographical footprint, HB's long list of high-profile clients in both higher education and corporate enterprise adds an impressive track record of experience to Diversified's repertoire. And, as the first major acquisition in the industry since the pandemic, this move demonstrates Diversified's continued commitment to growth—seizing opportunities that are mutually beneficial to its clients and internal teams.
