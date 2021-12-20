PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Door Design Lab, a door dealer from Paramus, New Jersey, is happy to announce the launch of 10 new interior doors designs that enrich the Modular collection. After the update, the Modular collection offers 50 interior doors models featuring an exquisite combination of materials, technologies, and decorations.
New models were given romantic Italian female names such as Berta, Dome, Dora, Ermi, Imma, Leti, Perla, Rita, Romi, Vita to convey the European design spirit. A high craftsmanship level appears in sophisticated door construction that consists of stiles, rails, and horizontal panels. Models are highlighted by a wide range of decorative glass configurations. White frosted glass creates the joyful trick of the lights through the house without sacrificing your privacy.
These new designs offer great benefits thanks to the innovative, high-quality materials. Enjoy a combination of an engineered solid core for stiles and rails, panels made from MDF, a sustainable and soundproof wood fiber material. Environmentally-friendly finish completes carefully selected materials. So get that natural veneer look without harming nature!
Door Design Lab delivers prefinished interior doors that don't require sanding, staining, or painting. Prefinished modern interior doors have caught on for the masses, with an increasing demand for the last few years.
In this new release, each design, except Imma, features three finishes: classic white Bianco Noble, tender cream Shambor, and aristocratic Grey Oak. Finishes are manufactured from polypropylene (PP), which doesn't fade and is easy to maintain with simple, non-abrasive cleaners.
New models were officially announced on Door Design Lab's website in December. Pricing on the website makes the new doors a good option for many people. Thanks to our various size and height choices, buyers can select the desired option for the whole house or apartments in one style.
Experienced sales managers in the call center will assist you in configuring any doors you like, from double swings for living rooms to pocket doors for closets or bedrooms. Also, all the configurations and the dimensions can be seen anytime by exploring the Door Design Lab website.
We accept messages via Instagram account, Facebook account, and Pinterest account. Everyone is most welcome at the Door Design Lab showroom in Paramus, NJ!
Door Design Lab offers prefinished interior doors with European design and American quality. At our website and showroom, you can find a variety of interior doors, exterior doors, and a rich choice of hardware. Our team will provide you with professional personal advice on the door design, pricing, shipping, manufacturing, and configuration. We also offer installation support.
