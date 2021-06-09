SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, Dr. Anuj J. Tolia is committed to providing exceptional radiology services, including high-quality imaging and rapid report turnaround times, to patients throughout northern New Jersey. This is why he and his peers at Montclair Radiology maintain a 98 percent satisfaction rate.
"For over 75 years, our highly skilled radiologists have offered the most state-of-the-art technology and innovative procedures in a safe outpatient environment. All the while we have maintained our unwavering commitment to making the patient experience as safe and pleasant as possible," Dr. Tolia says.
He and his practice's 17 board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologists stay abreast of emerging trends, tools and best practices by consulting with colleagues at major academic centers and participating in national conferences.
In the current COVID-19 environment, Dr. Tolia is adhering to all CDC guidelines to ensure the safest office conditions for patients. Montclair Radiology also offers a "virtual experience" to limit potential exposure. This includes online registration, remote appointment check-ins, temperature checks at the door and UV-C light sterilized exam rooms.
"Patients are asking the right questions prior to scheduling an exam and are pleased with the measures we have implemented at Montclair Radiology," says Dr. Tolia.
To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Anuj J. Tolia, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dranujtolia/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs