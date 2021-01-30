SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Cherag Daruwala of Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates for 2020. This is Dr. Daruwala's fifth consecutive year being reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. Dr. Daruwala is a board certified Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist.
After completing his fellowship in Gastroenterology, Dr. Daruwala went on to complete training in endoscopic ultrasound and was on staff at Temple University Hospital for 3 years prior to joining Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates in 2012. Dr. Daruwala established the endoscopic ultrasound program at Hunterdon Medical Center.
"Like many gastroenterologists, I enjoy the technological aspect of my specialty. However, I am also receptive to patients who prefer a more holistic approach to treatment," says Dr. Daruwala.
Dr Daruwala is among the first gastroenterologists to offer Endoscopic Ultrasound in Central New Jersey. This procedure offers an accurate and less invasive method for the diagnosis and staging of various cancers. In addition to Endoscopic ultrasound, he has a keen interest in colon cancer screening as well as the management of acid reflux disease, hepatitis and irritable bowel syndrome. He has offices in Flemington and Somerville, New Jersey.
