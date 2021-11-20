SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Ivan F. Stein, DDS of Northfield Dental Group for 2021. Northfield Dental Group is located in West Orange, New Jersey. There, the team has a goal for every patient to have a healthy, bright, confident smile.
Dr. Stein earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the prestigious Georgetown University Dental School. He has dedicated two decades of his career to researching and treating functional disorders of the jaw and mouth — including temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) and excessive snoring caused by obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) — as well as full mouth reconstruction.
Dr. Stein is a recognized innovator in neuromuscular and Obstructive Sleep Apnea dentistry. He has personally developed a number of successful oral appliances for use in neuromuscular dentistry, including Oravan OSA, an oral appliance for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.
In the field of cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Stein was the first dentist in Essex County to introduce immediate dental implant prosthetics. In addition, this West Orange cosmetic dentist was one of the first dentists in the United States to use the DENTA CO2 laser to treat conditions affecting the soft tissues of the mouth, in his office, without the need for invasive surgery.
"The best part of my day, is when I see a patient that is smiling, happy, comfortable, and knows that we've made a difference in their life. Northfield Dental Group is a premier dental practice. We perform every aspect of dental care," says Dr. Stein. "What makes us different is that our staff cares. They care about you, and that's what's important."
To learn more about Dr. Stein and Northfield Dental Group, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/dr-ivan-stein/
---
About Us
NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs