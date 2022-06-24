Jean Golden-Tevald, DO, CFCMC, FCP, IFMCP and Edward J. Fleming, MD, CFCMC of MorningStar Family Health Center have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Jean Golden-Tevald, DO, CFCMC, FCP, IFMCP and Edward J. Fleming, MD, CFCMC of MorningStar Family Health Center for 2022. These Clinton, New Jersey based physicians are on a mission to work with their patients to discover the root causes of their symptoms.
Dr. Jean Golden-Tevald founded MorningStar with the belief that each patient is a whole person, not a collection of body parts. Dr. Edward J. Fleming also shares this philosophy and since joining MorningStar Family Health Center, the two NJ Top Docs maintain the core belief in dignity and respect for every person throughout every stage of life.
MorningStar Family Health Center is a membership-based, primary care practice which allows the doctors to take time with their patients and not be restricted by insurance limitations.
In-person care is provided in the main office in Clinton and in their new satellite office in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. They also offer telemedicine appointments.
To learn more about these NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/morningstar-family-health-center/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Harper Moure, NJ Top Docs, 9082887240, marketing@usatopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs