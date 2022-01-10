SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spine Institute is more than just a clinic. It's a place where patients receive the most innovative and advanced treatments. Founded by the highly regarded surgeon Dr. Marc A. Cohen, the Spine Institute treats adults suffering from back pain.
Dr. Cohen has successfully performed thousands of minimally invasive surgeries ranging from discectomies for disc herniations to decompressions for stenosis and fusion for spondylolisthesis and degenerative disc disease.
He is fellowship-trained in the most advanced minimally invasive techniques.
"Spine surgery remains the most intriguing, complex and challenging field," says Dr. Cohen, who excels at conventional spine procedures and minimally invasive microspine surgery.
"Besides the technical challenges of surgery itself, the clinical challenges of making the right diagnosis are very appealing to me."
The Spine Institute delivers comprehensive care related to the spine. In order to achieve the best patient outcomes, Dr. Cohen's practice emphasizes an interdisciplinary approach to disease processes and works very closely with other specialists such as neurologists, pain specialists, sports-medicine doctors and physical therapists.
"I carefully evaluate the problem, determine the pathology and assess the complexity of the condition," he says. "I then recommend options, whether it is minimally invasive spine surgery or an alternative to correct the patient's problem."
