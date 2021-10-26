SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Matwan, New Jersey based dentist, Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli for 2021. This is Dr. Scagnelli's sixth consecutive year being reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists.
Dr. Scagnelli specializes in general and cosmetic dentistry. His Matawan, New Jersey practice was established in the 1940's and has been delivering quality dental care over the past seven decades.
Services provided by Dr. Scagnelli include bonded fillings, dentures, crowns, bridges, implants, root canals, and "All on Four" implant supported dentures.
His kind, gentle care helps patients feel calm and comfortable while he thoroughly explains what's happening during their time in the dental chair.
Dr. Scagnelli is currently accepting new patients.
