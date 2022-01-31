SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pediatric Orthopedic Center is the premier New Jersey hub for pediatric orthopedics, with four offices throughout northern New Jersey. Having been the leader in pediatric orthopedics in this area for over 25 years, they are the largest and most award-winning pediatric orthopedic practice in the tri-state area.
Six providers at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021. They include Mark Rieger, MD, FAAOS; David Lin, MD, FAAOS; Joshua Strassberg, MD, FAAOS; Samara Friedman, MD, FAAOS; Tamir Bloom, MD, FAAOS; and Mark Solomon, DPM.
Notably, Dr. Samara Friedman practices as a successful female practitioner within this male dominated specialty. Dr. Samara Friedman is a board certified pediatric orthopedist with subspecialty interest in pediatric and adolescent trauma, growth deformities and treatment of sports injuries, including arthroscopic treatment of shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle injuries.
She earned her medical degree from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York after completing her Bachelor of Science at Cornell University. Dr. Friedman completed her residency in orthopedic surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center before becoming a pediatric orthopedic surgery fellow at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dr. Friedman is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, Short Hills Surgery Center, Morristown Medical Center, and Saint Barnabas Medical Center.
As a NYSCA Certified coach, Dr. Friedman spends time coaching the Millburn Short Hills Youth Baseball team. She is also part of the "Live From" program at Liberty Science Center, where she lectures regularly about orthopedic surgery as students view her surgical procedures.
She is also currently a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society, the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America.
To learn more about Dr. Friedman and the additional reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/pediatricorthopediccenter/
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs