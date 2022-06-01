The land-use consultancy provided environmental, engineering, planning and landscape architecture services for new facility
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Land-use consultancy Dresdner Robin announced the grand opening of the Maher Charitable Foundation's Early Learning Center, which is located in Newark's South Ward.
Dresdner Robin provided all aspects of site development, including site analysis, zoning analysis, storm water management, environmental assessment and remediation, and professional engineering, among others. Along with expert planning testimony presented during public hearings, which contributed to the necessary site-plan approval, design and traffic-pattern recommendations along Demarest Street were also provided.
"Having worked on this project since its inception in 2018, we are thrilled to watch the center come to life," said Dresdner Robin's Mark Vizzini, the Associate Director of Land Development. "Not only does it include several top-tier exterior elements that beautify the site, but it has also expanded the early education system in Newark, providing additional options for the youth."
The Early Learning Center features a dual-purpose playground area for young children and toddlers, as well drop-off, pick-up and parking areas, which were designed with traffic-calming measures in mind, including speed tables and raised crosswalks. Dresdner Robin also implemented a storm water runoff conveyance system and two underground storm water management systems.
"Our mission was to create a sustainable and safe outdoor space for our young students," said Sam Crane of the Maher Charitable Foundation. "Through its team of talented engineers and designers, Dresdner Robin exceeded our expectations and ultimately helped us make a positive impact on the Newark community."
Dresdner Robin performed state required childcare environmental investigations and reporting overseen by a licensed site remediation professional to obtain childcare licensure from the state.
Prior to the opening of the Early Learning Center, Dresdner Robin completed a temporary facility on an adjacent site to the permanent facility. The students officially moved from the temporary facility to the new Maher Charitable Foundation's Early Learning Center in March of this year.
