MONTVALE, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced the cancelation of its 2020 Annual Conference and Expo (ACE2020). Originally scheduled to be held June 21-24 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, the event will not be held due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The well-being of our members, staff, accounting and finance professionals, and everyone around the world is our highest priority. For that reason, we made the difficult decision to cancel our conference," said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "In this challenging time, though, IMA remains committed to serving the management accounting profession by providing valuable content and educational resources."
As part of this commitment to the profession, IMA is making many valuable education and networking resources available free of charge to nonmembers for 90 days. Available resources include a variety of live webinars and online courses, including IMA's Inside Talk webinars, the new IMA Data Analytics & Visualization Fundamentals Certificate™ and the IMA Strategy and Competitive Analysis Learning Series®. Most of the free educational offerings offer NASBA Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. IMA is also offering its CareerDriver® Assessment Tool that helps individuals assess their skills and create development plans to close skill gaps using IMA's more than 1,000 resources, along with access to myIMA Network, a global network of accounting and finance professionals.
IMA would like to thank its members that served on its Annual Conference Volunteer Program Committee and worked hard to plan ACE2020 over the past year. This includes Program Chair Tony Caspio, CMA; and members Sonya Baptiste, Gary Brown, CMA, CPA, CIS; Lynde Gander, Imran Answar Husain, CMA, CSCA; Dan Rozic, CMA; and Dana Whitted, CPA.
According to Thomson, IMA is looking forward to its 2021 Annual Conference & Expo, which will take place June 13-16, 2021, at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Ariz. IMA will open its Call for Presenters in July.
For more information about the event cancelation, please visit our FAQ page or http://www.imaconference.org/.
About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)
IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.