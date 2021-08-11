ANNANDALE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e2 IT Consulting has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings.
The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others.
Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today. This year's NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501.
Channel Futures is pleased to name e2 IT Consulting to the 2021 NextGen 101.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized as #3 on the NextGen 101 list," said Eric Emerson, CEO of e2 IT Consulting. "We take a lot of pride in innovating IT solutions that help growing businesses gain a competitive edge. Since we started in 2014, our mission has always been to put our clients' needs first, and receiving this prestigious industry award is a gratifying confirmation of the value in our approach."
Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The Nextgen 101 represents that effort.
"The NextGen 101 represents those organizations and leaders ushering in a new wave of growth for the technology industry. The customer experience is at the very heart of their businesses and thinking and they approach partnering in a unique way," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.
"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Given that these companies represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the most watched of all organizations in the channel today."
The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drives Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.
Background
The 2021 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About e2 IT Consulting
If there's a secret to e2 IT Consulting's success, it's simple: we put out clients first. Since 2014, we've put this philosophy into practice, helping hundreds of SMBs in the Tri-State increase their productivity and profitability through better IT.
We believe a good IT solution is a good business solution, and we work closely with your company to tailor our IT support to your organization's specific needs. More than anything else, we value long-term relationships with the businesses we serve, and we work hard to build a foundation of trust with all of our clients. This shines through in our jargon-free style of communication, transparent and flat-rate pricing, guaranteed 1 hour response, and just about every other facet of our service delivery model.
Whether you have in-house IT or not, we can help your company transform IT into a streamlined part of core business operations, while taking your security posture to the next level with our industry-leading security stack. To learn more, visit e2itconsulting.com
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
