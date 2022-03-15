SUCCASUNNA, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EastPoint Sports Ltd., LLC, a leading supplier of indoor and outdoor recreational sporting goods, announces a partnership with Chippo Golf LLC, the ultimate mash-up of golf and cornhole. Joining EastPoint Sports' premier family of brands, Chippo introduces two new products to major retailers this spring providing even more outdoor fun to a new audience.
Following a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017, Chippo Golf LLC reached their funding goal within hours of launch and quickly became the go-to game for the beach, backyard, and tailgate. Chippo co-founders, Brendan McAuley and Matt Moss, are determined to continue changing the world of golf and backyard games through a partnership with EastPoint Sports offering new iterations of the original game to both Target and Walmart shoppers.
"Bringing our wild idea to life has been such a surreal experience. We never could have imagined how far Chippo would go," says Brendan McAuley, Co-Founder of Chippo Golf LLC. "Now, with the support of EastPoint Sports, both Matt and I are living our dream of making Chippo even more accessible to consumers through Target and Walmart!"
Designed to combine two fan favorite games – cornhole and golf – players set two Chippo boards 15 feet apart and 'chip' the practice balls in three different ways. Players can compete in a series of different matches as they choose match play, cornhole-style, or "six ball" scoring. Now, there are even more ways for consumers to play the viral Chippo game with EastPoint Sports featuring all-new fabric golf target boards and reversible clubs offering easy on-the-go play for lefties and righties.
"Establishing this partnership with Brendan and Matt has been a natural fit for EastPoint Sports," said Jonathan Berkowitz, Chief Executive Officer of EastPoint Sports. "Chippo aligns with the values we uphold focusing on family, friends and fun, and we are thrilled to help connect Chippo's portfolio of active play products with new audiences."
Backyard Chippo and Chippo On the Go are now available online and in-store at Target and Walmart starting at $30.00. Each game comes with two fabric golf target boards, two clubs with spinning reversable heads, two turf style chipping mats, and six foam style golf balls. For more information on EastPoint Sports or Chippo Golf, visit EastPointSports.com and ChippoGolf.com.
About EastPoint Sports:
Based in Succasunna, NJ, EastPoint Sports is the creator of premier home recreational experiences that connect family and friends through active play, competition, and fun. Through its in-house family of brands including EastPoint, Kan Jam, Wild Sports, Classic Sport, and Narwhal, licensed products with key partners across the sports industry (NFL, MLB, NHL, PENN, HEAD, and over 350 collegiate teams), and private label brands, EastPoint Sports consistently delivers on quality, innovation, value, and fun. With offices in New Jersey and Shanghai and facilities in California, Georgia, and Ontario, EastPoint Sports products are available at most major retail and commerce channels in the US. For more information, visit the EastPoint Sports website at http://www.eastpointsports.com.
About Chippo Golf LLC:
Chippo Golf LLC is the company behind Chippo, the revolutionary and viral outdoor game that combines golf with elements of classic backyard games like cornhole. Chippo started as a simple idea between friends and was launched in 2017 with one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns of all-time in its category. Chippo has grown to become a widely followed brand across both the golf and outdoor game industries, earning the company relationships with key partners like EastPoint Sports, The PGA Tour and Topgolf. For more information, including information on custom Chippo sets, please visit http://www.chippogolf.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Wheeler, Litzky Public Relations, +1 2012229118, kwheeler@litzkypr.com
SOURCE EastPoint Sports Ltd., LLC