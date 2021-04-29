EDISON, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edison Housing Authority announced it has joined BidNet Direct's New Jersey Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet's New Jersey Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across New Jersey to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's New Jersey Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across New Jersey, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey.
Edison Housing Authority joined the purchasing group in April, and will be utilizing the system to streamline their purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The New Jersey Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New Jersey government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
The New Jersey Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the New Jersey Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with Edison Housing Authority can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey. The Housing Authority invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the New Jersey Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only Edison Housing Authority bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our vendors can now save time and paper. They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state and can submit bids electronically. We invite all vendors to register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Deborah Hurley, Executive Director of Edison Housing Authority.
Vendors may register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey. BidNet's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local New Jersey government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the New Jersey Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About Edison Housing Authority:
Edison Housing Authority provides qualified lower income families with the best opportunities for safe and decent housing and communities and to provide the resources to become financially independent.
Edison Housing Authority seeks to establish a community where residents can thrive in secure, affordable housing and can strive to reach economic self-sufficiency through support and training, thus improving their lives.
By partnering with neighborhood organizations, local and state governments, private sector developers and property owners, and supportive service providers, the EHA contributes to the prosperity of Edison. Creating and sustaining urban communities offer all citizens growing opportunities for creating better lives on common ground and with dignity.
EHA offers residents offers a variety of programs, workshops, and seminars with the goal of financial self-sufficiency and/or homeownership.
EHA hosts a full calendar of activities that bring residents together. EHA believes that socializing with neighbors is the best way to cement a community.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
