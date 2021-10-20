PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edison Partners, the growth equity investment firm, today announced a series of executive appointments. Effective immediately Gregg Michaelson has been elevated to General Partner, Jennifer Lee has been promoted to Partner, and Joe Giquinto has been named Chief Financial Officer. These promotions recognize the immense value of Gregg's operational and investment expertise, Jennifer's fintech dealmaking prowess, and the seamless financial and accounting oversight Joe has provided to the firm as the complexity of its needs have evolved.
"Edison remains committed to finding capital efficient businesses with existing product-market fit, a strategy that has delivered exponentially stronger results for our Limited Partners with each successive year and each subsequent fund," said Chris Sugden, Managing Partner, Edison Partners. "Gregg, Jennifer and Joe have each played a significant role in the success of our strategy through their hard work, dedication, vision and leadership. I look forward to working even more closely with each of them as we continue our journey."
Gregg Michaelson has been elevated to General Partner, more broadly leveraging his nearly 25-years of experience not only as a portfolio investor with Edison since 2015, but also as a growth-stage company executive with a proven track-record of building and running operationally efficient, scalable businesses. The combination of Gregg's operating background and investing prowess has resulted in invaluable mentorship and advice on strategy, operational efficiency and leadership for Edison's portfolio companies. He has led several successful Edison investments, including Health Recovery Solutions (remote patient monitoring) and the newly public Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB; performance marketing for the gambling industry). Gregg will continue to lead investments in both healthcare and enterprise technology while also maintaining oversight of the Edison Director Network and the firm's CEO Summit. Gregg serves on the board of directors for Health Recovery Solutions, Gambling.com Group, PathFactory (B2B intelligence content), PurpleLab (healthcare data analytics), Ringmaster Technologies (cloud-based healthcare software), and Wyng (privacy-first personalization).
Jennifer Lee has been promoted to Partner and will continue to lead the firm's Financial Technology practice. Since joining Edison in 2016, Jennifer has led and executed 30 complete investments and exits including YieldStreet (alternative investments for retail investors), newly public MoneyLion (NYSE: ML; digital banking), Bipsync (research management platform for asset managers), GoHenry (family financial management card and app), Bento for Business (B2B payments), Fund That Flip (residential fix-and-flip real estate platform), and ComplySci (compliance software), among others. She serves on the board of several of these companies, providing strategic insight and support on an ongoing basis and has chaired Edison's Annual General Meeting since 2019. Jennifer was recognized as a 2021 Rising Star by Venture Capital Journal, was named to the 2020 New Jersey Business 40 Under 40, The Wall Street Journal's 'Women to Watch in Private Equity', NY Fintech Women's 'Inspiring Fintech Female', and as a '2019 Rising Star on Wall Street' by Business Insider. She is an active member of NYC Fintech Women, which connects, supports and sponsors women as they advance their careers in Fintech, serving as an advisor to other young women on how to navigate and grow within the industry. She also mentors Village Capital's fintech programs and serves as a repeat thought leader and speaker at various fintech, investing, and private equity conferences.
Joe Giquinto has been named Edison's Chief Financial Officer. Joe has been with Edison for more than 10 years, having led the firm's audit and tax compliance, limited partner reporting and administration, SBA reporting, accounting and analysis. He also serves as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer, a role he assumed in 2020.
Since inception in 1986, Edison Partners has made 270 investments. The firm is on track to record its fifth consecutive year of record exit proceeds in 2021 and has exited 13 investments in the last twelve months. In the last year, Edison investments have spanned electronics manufacturing marketplace MacroFab, waste, materials management and recycling industry pioneer Recycle Track Systems, remote patient monitoring leader Health Recovery Solutions, and go-to-market solutions platform Terminus; while Edison exits have included financial operating platform company Bento for Business, intelligent hiring solutions provider PandoLogic, behavioral intelligence company Jornaya, and ad tech leader TripleLift among others.
The firm now has eight Partners, including Sugden, Michaelson, Lee, Kelly Ford, Dan Herscovici, Lenard Marcus, Tom Vander Schaaff, and Ryan Ziegler.
For 35 years, Edison Partners has been helping CEOs and their executive teams grow and scale successful companies. The firm's investment team brings extensive investing and operating experience to each investment. Through a unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating centers of excellence, the Edison Director Network, and executive education programs, Edison employs a truly integrated approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses. A team of experts in enterprise solutions, financial technology, and healthcare IT sectors, Edison targets high-growth companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 to $30 million in revenue; investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts and secondary stock purchases.
Edison's active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners is based in Princeton, NJ and manages more than $2 billion in assets.
