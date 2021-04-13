CAPE MAY, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
-Speeding contributes to about 30% of road deaths in high-income countries and about 50% of road crashes in some low- and middle-income countries.(1)
-Drivers using a mobile phone are approximately four times more likely to be involved in a crash.(2)
-Fatigue contributes to around 20% of car crashes.(3)
-In the shadow of the pandemic, traffic fatality rates have been increasing, despite fewer people on the road and fewer miles traveled – "Triple Threat" behaviors are contributing.
-This year's UN Global Road Safety Week (May 17-23) focuses on how low-speed streets in communities save lives. (Streets for Life #Love30)
While all three are already well-known high-risk driving behaviors that present serious risk to all road users, eDriving and GRSP are raising awareness around the fact that, when combined, the "Triple Threat" of Speeding, Distraction and Fatigue is too dangerous to ignore.
"'The Triple Threat' matters to all organizations with employees who drive for work purposes, wherever they are in the world," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "Each of these high-risk behaviors individually is a major contributor to road collisions; when you consider the three together, the level of risk is immense!"
Speeding, Distraction, and Fatigue can be interrelated in many ways. For example, research has linked fatigue closely with cognitive distraction(4), and has also found that distracted driving can result in variable speeds(5), while various studies have also confirmed the link between fatigue and speed variability(6).
David Cliff, CEO, Global Road Safety Partnership added, "Speeding, in particular, is a huge focus for us this year, as we prepare for UN Global Road Safety Week, but an awareness of all three risk factors and how they overlap is critical for organizations in their efforts to manage road safety."
The following new, complimentary "Triple Threat" resources can be found on http://www.eDriving.com:
NEW online Speeding Resource Center containing:
-Free full-length Speeding eLearning module available for your drivers in support of UN Road Safety Week
-Speeding Infographic with latest stats and recommendations at a glance
-Webinar Registration (UK/EU, U.S., ASPAC): Speeding and High-Risk Behaviors: Steering Drivers to Safer Actions. Will be presented by eDriving with Dave Cliff from the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) on May 18, 19 and 20 (see Speeding Center for times and registration details)
-Plus, other related resources including eBooks and articles
NEW online Distraction Resource Center containing:
-Distraction Infographic with latest stats and recommendations at a glance
-Webinar Registration: Refocusing on Distracted Driving as Biggest Component of Road Safety "Triple Threat". Will be presented by eDriving and Brain Science Advisor, Dr. Paul Atchley, Ph.D., in conjunction with the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) on April 22
-Plus, other resources including eBooks and articles
NEW online Fatigue Resource Center containing:
-Fatigue Infographic with latest stats and recommendations at a glance
-On-demand webinar: Managing Driver Fatigue. Presented by eDriving, the webinar provides an overview of fatigue, the risk factors, warning signs, and the risk management steps your organization can take to reduce fatigue risk.
-Plus, other resources including eBooks and articles
Visit http://www.edriving.com to access the new "Triple Threat" resources.
About eDriving
eDriving revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety as a strategic imperative and build a company-wide culture of safety. Our Virtual Risk Manager® platform integrates and analyzes on-road driver performance data within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
Visit http://www.edriving.com
About GRSP
The Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) is a non-profit organization that was formed in 1999 in response to global recognition of road crash deaths and injuries as a human-made health crisis.
Hosted by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), our role is to create and support multi-sector road safety partnerships that are engaged with front-line good practice road safety interventions in countries and communities throughout the world.
We play a powerful role in capacity building and training of road safety practitioners and traffic police, engage actively in advocacy at all levels, provide road safety programme coordination at the global level, and are a recognised expert source of road safety knowledge and good practice.
Visit http://www.grsproadsafety.org
(1) World Health Organization
(2) Brake, the road safety charity
(3) Virginia Tech Transportation Institute
(4) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Drowsy Driving
(5) Impact of Distracted Driving on Safety and Traffic Flow
(6)The Relationship Between Drivers' Cognitive Fatigue and Speed Variability During Monotonous Daytime Driving
Media Contact
Julie Farmer, eDriving, 07912 265691, julie.farmer@edriving.com
SOURCE eDriving