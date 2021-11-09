CAPE MAY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eDriving and Innovation Group were presented with the award for eDriving's innovative digital driver safety app, Mentor. Mentor is made available by eDriving to fleet operators in Australia and New Zealand as a result of the Innovation Group partnership.
"We're delighted that Mentor has been recognized for its contribution to keeping those who drive for work purposes safe across Australia and New Zealand," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "This is great news for reinforcing the value of our partnership with Innovation Group in helping to reduce driver risk in Australasia."
Drew Schnehage, Managing Director of Innovation Group Australia added: "Thank you to Brake, the road safety charity, for the nomination and award. And thank you to eDriving for allowing Innovation Group Australia to be your partner in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Together we will create a safer driving culture to help fleet companies keep their drivers safe on the roads."
eDriving's Mentor app is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that identifies driver risk using a validated FICO® Safe Driving Score, and remediates risky behavior with training, coaching and gamification. Among other features, Mentor also incorporates an eco-driving indicator, plus Emergency Response Services, including Automatic Crash Detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch.
As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.
About Solera
Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera serves over 235,000 customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.
About eDriving
eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Mentor's integrated automatic crash detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch trigger a voice call and emergency support, as needed, from one of Bosch's Global Call Centers supporting >50 countries. Through its five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
Visit http://www.edriving.com
About Innovation Group
Innovation Group delivers transformational expertise to the world's leading insurers, brokers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, helping them to open new growth frontiers with revolutionary solutions. With over 20 years' experience, our clients trust us to transform their claim management processes, manage critical vehicle and property incidents and generate more revenue through value-added services.
Visit innovation.group
Media Contact
Julie Farmer, eDriving, +44 7912 265691, julie.farmer@edriving.com
SOURCE eDriving