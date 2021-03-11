CAPE MAY, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadership and coaching of high-risk drivers are an essential part of eDriving's proven, closed-loop risk reduction methodology. eDriving's primary research confirms what other cognitive studies have shown – namely, that training, whether virtual or in-person, can only do so much to change high-risk behavior behind the wheel. Ongoing reinforcement of low-risk behaviors and risk management objectives are critical to helping drivers develop new habits that will keep them safe while driving for work purposes.
eDriving identifies an organization's most at-risk drivers – as well as their safest, collision-, incident-, and injury-free drivers – by combining on-road performance data, including Mentor's FICO® Safe Driving Score, with drivers' incident, collision, risk assessment, license violation and telematics behavior data. Coaching invitations are automatically generated for the driver and their manager to meet – virtually or in-person – based on trigger events and/or score thresholds.
As with all eDriving programs and tools, the Manager Coaching Toolkit operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which the only driver data shared with the manager is the data relevant to risk management; that is the FICO® Safe Driving Score® and driver events (harsh acceleration, braking, cornering, phone distraction and speeding). No location data or individual trip data is visible.
"This next-generation coaching toolkit we have built into the Mentor smartphone environment has been developed to further enhance the driver risk management tools available to organizations globally and guide critical coaching conversations within a privacy-first environment that is also more informal than traditional approaches," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "Research confirms that changing high-risk behaviors requires ongoing reinforcement of low-risk expectations, as well as reminders of risk management objectives. The new toolkit provides everything busy managers on the move need to deliver effective coaching to drivers on a monthly, annual, and post-collision basis."
eDriving's new smartphone-based Manager Coaching Toolkit includes the following easy-to-use coaching templates:
OneToOne®
Designed to be conducted annually and suitable for all drivers or those identified as high-risk, a OneToOne® session is designed to set expectations, promote accountability, and reinforce the employer's safety objectives, as well as the manager's desire to keep their drivers safe at all times.
Post-Collision Coaching
Designed for drivers involved in a crash, Post-Collision Coaching is designed to be used within 14 days of a reported event. This questionnaire helps managers lead a discussion with their driver to review what happened, why it happened, and most importantly, what the driver could do differently to make sure it never happens again. Managers can also use this process to recommend eLearning or other training to further reduce risk.
DriverINDEX® Coach
The most powerful of the three formats, DriverINDEX® Coach is designed to help the manager and their high-risk drivers take a holistic approach using ALL of the driver on-road performance data available, privacy rules permitting, to guide the discussion. Using a 5-question, 15-minute format focusing on specific "at-risk" behaviors that need changing, DriverINDEX® Coach sessions recur until the high-risk level has been reduced.
Previously only available through eDriving's five-stage, patented, Crash-Free Culture® program, the Manager Coaching Toolkit is now provided directly within the Mentor app. Mentor collects and analyzes driver behaviors most predictive of crash risk and helps remediate risky behavior by providing engaging, interactive micro-training modules delivered directly to the driver in the smartphone app. As a result of eDriving's partnership with industry analytics leader FICO®, driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, which has been validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision.
Recent eDriving analysis conducted to coincide with 1.5 billion miles driven using Mentor concluded that, over six months, drivers initially categorized Very High Risk or High Risk:
- Improved their FICO® Safe Driving Score by an average 32%, becoming Medium Risk (reaching Low Risk after 15 months)
- Decreased speeding events by an average 71% (82% over 15 months) and distraction events by an average 39% (57% over 15 months)
All data collected by eDriving is collected solely for the purpose of protecting the safety of those who drive for work purposes, as part of a corporate risk reduction program. Driver information is collected only with the driver's consent as an employee of a client company.
About eDriving
eDriving helps organizations to reduce collisions, injuries, license violations and total cost of fleet ownership through a patented digital driver risk management program.
Mentor by eDriving is a smartphone-based solution that collects and analyzes driver behaviors most predictive of crash risk and helps remediate risky behavior by providing engaging, interactive micro-training modules delivered directly to the driver in the smartphone app. As part of a broader risk management platform, Virtual Risk Manager®, eDriving provides organizations with everything they need to establish safety as a strategic imperative, and support drivers and managers as they strive to create a crash-free culture®.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
For more visit http://www.edriving.com
