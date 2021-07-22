CAPE MAY, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mentor Insight does NOT incorporate telematics data, but still delivers many of the most powerful tools in digital driver risk management, including risk assessment, predictive driver scoring, eLearning, manager coaching and gamification. Mentor Insight is delivered within a data-secure environment that protects driver privacy every step of the way.
Mentor Insight includes:
-DriverINDEX® Score – Combines collision, incident, and license check data with RoadRISK® validated driver assessment results in one driver score, facilitating benchmarking and identification of an organization's most at-risk drivers for training and coaching.
-eLearning – From hundreds of titles, engaging core (orientation) and targeted micro-training modules are prescribed to provide a solid foundation, as well as address individual risk patterns. Available in 26 languages, with support for both right and left-hand drive vehicles.
-Gamification/Circles – Promotes friendly competition and ongoing safety-focused communication by enabling users to set up groups in which they can see fellow team members' progress/scores, and use emojis and chat functionality to send motivational messages.
-Manager Coaching Toolkit – Easy-to-use templates help managers provide intervention and guide critical coaching conversations with high-risk drivers for monthly one-to-ones, annual reviews, or following a collision.
-Crash-Free Culture® – eDriving's patented, award-winning, five-stage program for driver risk management used by sales, service, delivery, and warehouse fleets throughout the world to help build a safety-focused work environment that supports lasting behavioral change.
"Our experience working with many of the world's largest fleets tells us that, while they are keen to reap the benefits of digital driver risk management, the introduction of telematics to identify driving behaviors is a particular concern among drivers and their work councils," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "For this reason, our creative product and engineering teams have developed a tailored version of Mentor that does NOT rely upon telematic insights, while still delivering many of the most effective tools in digital driver risk management, including driver scoring, risk assessment, eLearning, predictive analytics, manager coaching, and gamification."
Mentor Insight is the latest in eDriving's comprehensive suite of driver risk management programs. The flagship Mentor by eDriving program, in use by service, delivery, and sales fleets around the world, collects and analyzes driver behaviors most predictive of crash risk, including Acceleration, Braking, Cornering, Phone Distraction and Speeding. It provides drivers with an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a crash or incident. No location data or individual trip data is visible to the manager, and all data collected by eDriving is collected solely for the purpose of protecting the safety of those who drive for work purposes, as part of a corporate risk reduction program.
About eDriving
eDriving revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
