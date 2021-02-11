CAPE MAY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With approximately 151,000 people killed in road crashes every year, India has the highest number of traffic fatalities in the world. Currently, the country is observing "National Road Safety Month" (January 18 to February 17), and the importance of a commitment to road safety was recently highlighted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation in his show "Mann Ki Baat".
As a result of the new partnership, GSM, a pioneer in road safety training, will provide its clients with access to eDriving's award-winning driver risk management solutions that help organizations around the world reduce collisions and injuries among those who drive for work purposes, and help ensure that every driver returns home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.
"With this partnership we want to support organizations that care for their employees and ensure that they go back to their homes safely, as well as contribute towards making India's roads safer by practicing the tenets of safe driving. The unique combination of technology-driven driver safety solutions, and an in-depth understanding of Indian driving/driver psychology, culture and networking with stakeholders makes this partnership the beginning of a new era in the digitization of driver risk management in India," said B K Sethu Madhavan, CEO of GSM.
eDriving's Mentor by eDriving app uses the telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyze data on the driving behaviors most predictive of risk. These include Acceleration, Braking, Cornering, Speeding, and Phone Distraction, one of the biggest threats to road safety today.
Driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, which has been validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision. Personalized insights are provided to drivers after each trip, showing both positive and negative driving events, and, for the driver's review only, exactly where they occurred. Additionally, engaging, interactive micro-training modules are delivered directly to the driver in-app to help promptly remediate identified risky behaviors and reduce risk.
Mentor will be offered to GSM clients within eDriving's Crash-Free Culture® program, a 5-stage comprehensive program that starts with embracing safety as a strategic imperative and building out a safety culture accordingly.
"As the importance of driver safety is recognized during National Road Safety Month in India, this is the ideal opportunity for organizations with at-work drivers and riders to evaluate their approach to managing road safety," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "We're delighted to launch this partnership with GSM to help more organizations access digital driver risk management solutions that will help them identify and reduce driver risk."
*References to 'driver(s)' or 'drives' includes drivers of cars, trucks and vans, and riders of motorcycles and two-wheelers
About eDriving
eDriving helps organizations to reduce collisions, injuries, license violations and total cost of fleet ownership through a patented digital driver risk management program.
Mentor by eDriving is a smartphone-based solution that collects and analyzes driver behaviors most predictive of crash risk and helps remediate risky behavior by providing engaging, interactive micro-training modules delivered directly to the driver in the smartphone app. As part of a broader risk management platform, Virtual Risk Manager®, eDriving provides organizations with everything they need to establish safety as a strategic imperative, and support drivers and managers as they strive to create a crash-free culture®.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
For more visit http://www.edriving.com
About GSM
GreenArrows Safety Management (GSM) is an integrated Road Safety Training and Skills Management Group. It plays a vital role in helping its clients to implement Road Safety Best Practices in the form of Driving Assessments and Audits, "Train The Trainer", Content development, eLearning programs, Defensive Driving Training, Fleet Management, Vehicle Audit, Journey Risk Management, Fleet Audit, Accident Analysis and Driver Competency Programs.
The CEO and Founder has 30 years of extensive experience in logistics, transportation, automobile, and training and development, with a history of successful implementations of road safety training and education, skill development and integrated fleet management systems across industry, Government and NGOs.
With Headquarters in Noida (National Capital Region), India, GSM has Pan India presence and proficiency in 12 languages. The management team has more than 200+ years of amassed industry experience. The team comprises of more than 200+ experts and Certified Professionals providing their expertise to GSM.
For more visit http://www.green-arrows.com
Media Contact
Julie Farmer, eDriving, 07912 265691, julie.farmer@edriving.com
SOURCE eDriving