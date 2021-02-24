CAPE MAY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation Group delivers transformational expertise to the world's leading insurers, brokers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers. As a result of the new partnership, Innovation Group will provide fleet operators and owners with access to eDriving's award-winning driver risk management solution, Mentor by eDriving, that helps organizations around the world reduce collisions, injuries, incidents and license violations/infractions among those who drive for work purposes, and helps ensure that every driver returns home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.
"Our main aim is to minimize the impact of on-road incidents and reduce vehicle down-time. But, more than that, we are committed to pre-empting collisions and reducing driver risk," said Drew Schnehage, Managing Director at Innovation Group Australia. "The partnership will allow us to offer value-added solutions to the fleet industry that enable improved driver behavior and risk management."
eDriving's Mentor app uses the telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyze data on the driving behaviors most predictive of risk. These include Acceleration, Braking, Cornering, Speeding, and Phone Distraction, one of the biggest threats to road safety today. Driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, which has been validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision.
Personalized insights are provided to drivers after each trip, showing both positive and negative driving events, and, for the driver's review only, exactly where they occurred. Additionally, engaging, interactive micro-training modules are delivered directly to the driver in-app to help promptly remediate identified risky behaviors and reduce risk. Crucially, drivers can designate trips as "business", "passenger" or "personal", ensuring that only business trips are analyzed by the program.
Mentor will be offered to Innovation Group clients within eDriving's Crash-Free Culture® program, a 5-stage comprehensive program that starts with embracing safety as a strategic imperative and building out a safety culture accordingly.
"We are excited to be partnering with Innovation Group to deliver Mentor to the Australasian market," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "We're thrilled that Innovation Group is as passionate as we are about ensuring those who drive for work purposes return home safely every day, with the knowledge that their safe driving program not only prioritizes their safety, but their privacy too, by adhering to global privacy best practice as well as local and national regulations. And, with recent analysis confirming Mentor's ability to reduce driver risk, fleet operators can be confident of seeing an improvement in driving behaviors and a reduction in risk within just six months."
*References to 'driver(s)' or 'drives' include drivers of cars, trucks and vans, and riders of motorcycles and two-wheelers.
About eDriving
eDriving helps organizations to reduce collisions, injuries, license violations/infractions and total cost of fleet ownership through a patented digital driver risk management program.
Mentor by eDriving is a smartphone-based solution that collects and analyzes driver behaviors most predictive of crash risk and helps remediate risky behavior by providing engaging, interactive micro-training modules delivered directly to the driver in the smartphone app. As part of a broader risk management platform, Virtual Risk Manager®, eDriving provides organizations with everything they need to establish safety as a strategic imperative, and support drivers and managers as they strive to create a crash-free culture®.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
For more visit http://www.edriving.com
About Innovation Group
Innovation Group delivers transformational expertise to the world's leading insurers, brokers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, helping them to open new growth frontiers with revolutionary solutions. With over 20 years' experience, our clients trust us to transform their claim management processes, manage critical vehicle and property incidents and generate more revenue through value-added services.
For more visit innovation.group
