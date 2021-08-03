CAPE MAY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linked to a driver's FICO® Safe Driving Score – calculated by a combination of on-road behaviors including Harsh Acceleration, Braking, Cornering and Speeding – the EcoDrive icon on the Mentor dashboard shows drivers just how eco-friendly their driving is. The safer and smoother someone drives, the better their EcoDrive rating will be.
"Defensive driving IS eco-driving," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "Safe, defensive driving techniques not only help to prevent drivers from getting into trouble on the road, but they're better for the environment too - locally, nationally, and internationally."
By enabling drivers to see at-a-glance how simple techniques such as smooth acceleration and braking help them to use less fuel and produce lower emissions, Mentor supports organizations globally in their sustainability efforts.
Other than the type of vehicle in use, the driver is the single biggest factor that influences fuel consumption and emissions.
A safe, eco-friendly style of driving includes smooth acceleration and braking; consistent and appropriate speed; decreased idling; and efficient trip/route planning. Such safe and eco-friendly driving delivers significant benefits, including:
- Reduced crash risk
- Fuel savings
- Lower harmful emissions
- Less wear and tear on the vehicle
Mentor by eDriving is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that uses the telematic sensors in iOS and Android smartphones to collect and analyze data on the driving behaviors most predictive of risk. Driver on-road performance is converted into an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score, which has been validated to predict the likelihood of a driver being involved in a collision.
The FICO® Safe Driving Score can be combined with drivers' incident, collision, risk assessment, and license violation data to help organizations identify their most at-risk drivers – as well as their safest, collision-, incident-, and injury-free drivers. Engaging eLearning modules are automatically provided to drivers, and coaching invitations are generated for the driver and their manager to meet – virtually or in-person – based on trigger events and/or score thresholds.
About Solera
Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera serves over 235,000 customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.
About eDriving
eDriving revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
