FAIR LAWN, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosica Communications and kid-grit are partnering to refine kid-grit's messaging and positioning, build a comprehensive and integrated marketing communications plan, and generate earned media for the mission-driven education training and curriculum company. Rosica's approach will include generating high-profile publicity in education trade publications, as well as business press.
Rosica will bolster kid-grit's thought leadership presence and help its passionate co-founders increase share of voice for the company's unique and comprehensive approach to SEL, encompassing teachers and students alike. Rosica and kid-grit draw on years of expertise in their respective fields to advance kid-grit's visibility, thought leadership, and success.
"Rosica will be elevating thought leadership for kid-grit as industry experts who can speak to the importance of SEL in kid-grit's curriculum and who can support educators with their own Adult SEL & Wellness as well as those of their staff while helping their students become more self-aware, secure, and empathetic - and succeed both in and out of the classroom," said Chris Rosica, President of Rosica Communications.
According to kid-grit's mindful co-founder Jeffrey L. Jordan, "We partnered with Rosica because we wanted to work with a like-minded firm, a strategic PR agency that is extremely knowledgeable about the education sector. Mindful founder Julia Gabor adds "Rosica understands our business objectives, which will give us a real advantage."
ABOUT KID-GRIT
The kid-grit collective offers world-class holistic learning for the whole person – mentally, emotionally, socially, and physically. kid-grit offers a whole new way of holistic education for both teachers and students, providing a comprehensive approach to social-emotional learning that incorporates self-care and wellness. Passionate about equipping educators and students with the tools needed for success, kid-grit's innovative, mindful approach builds confidence, character, resilience, and SEL, all resulting in academic improvements, especially literacy skills.
ABOUT ROSICA
Established in 1980, Rosica Communications builds its clients' share of voice and thought leadership, enabling them to stand apart from the competition. Its core services include marketing communication strategy, positioning and messaging, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, influencer relations, and content marketing. A national education PR firm, Rosica was named one of "America's Best PR Agencies" by Forbes in 2021. A key differentiator, the agency leverages earned media results to bolster sales, SEO, online reputation management, content marketing, and social media outcomes.
Media Contact
Sarah Ciuba, Rosica Communications, 201-957-7163, sarah@rosica.com
SOURCE Rosica Communications