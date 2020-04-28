HOBOKEN, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company, today announced that it has successfully achieved a VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that Effectual is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.
"The VMware Cloud on AWS platform enables enterprise organizations to fast track their infrastructure modernization projects," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "Running your trusted applications in VMware's highly optimized cloud stack on AWS's best of breed infrastructure is a very compelling value proposition."
"VMware is pleased to recognize Effectual for achieving the VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like Effectual are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Jenni Flinders, Vice President and Worldwide Channel Chief, VMware. "We value Effectual as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."
VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.
VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:
- Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.
- Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.
- Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.
- Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.
- VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.
VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers' needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partner now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.
About Effectual
Effectual is an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.
VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.