ISELIN, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations, a leading IT performance management company that helps businesses across the globe to deliver great user experience for any application, on any infrastructure, today announced it has added at least 15 new partners across Europe and the Middle East.
These partnerships have been instrumental in eG Innovations' growth in the region over the last year. "We are a very channel-friendly organization. There is no other way in which we could have supported customers across 50+ countries as we do today. We work closely with channel partners at all stages of the sales and implementation cycle, and don't force a one-size fits all approach on them," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations. "Different partners have different strengths and we make sure to capitalize on these to create win/win partnerships for us, our partners, and our end customers," he said.
eG Innovations has established partnerships with several regional players including:
- eSense Software Solution in Saudi Arabia
- Novacs s.r.l in Italy
- HTBS Morocco and West Africa
- SMC IT in Turkey
- ARJ Distribution for the Nordics
- eG Monitoring in the Russian Federation
With the pandemic forcing organizations to have employees working from home, the performance of IT applications and infrastructure has been in focus. "No one had planned for 100% of employees working from home, so the demands on IT were unforeseen. At the same time, as organizations tried to get back to business as usual (BAU), performance of IT applications became more important than ever before, and this has driven the demand for user experience and performance monitoring solutions like eG Enterprise," said Mr. Ramanathan.
"Our digital workspace monitoring and application performance monitoring (APM) solutions in particular have been getting attention in the last year and local partners are essential to bridge the gap between customers and us. They provide knowledge of local processes, local language support and customer engagement that is necessary for any market," said Raghavendra Krishnamurthy, Manager EMEA Partners at eG Innovations.
A world-class product, flexible licensing models, and a truly beneficial value proposition have enabled eG Innovations to establish a strong partner ecosystem in EMEA in the last year. As a result, eG Innovations has seen a 200% jump in partner-driven revenues in the last year.
Speaking about their partnership with eG Innovations, Mr. Mauro Lisa, CTO of Cybersel, a specialist in cyber security and performance in Italy said, "Our partnership with eG Innovations consolidated our presence and awareness in the Italy market. Our customers are increasingly interested in end-to-end digital performance analytics platforms. We hope in the coming months to be able to replicate the success we've had with some of our customers in Italy in other countries, through increasing collaboration with eG Innovations."
With eG Innovations, companies around the world can transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a center for productivity, growth, and profit. Our award-winning eG Enterprise technology offers end-to-end transparency - from user to server to networking and storage - and offers companies a 360-degree view of their entire IT infrastructure. An enterprise IT team can easily collaborate and solve any major problems seen by users.
Our patented automated root cause diagnosis technology is designed for dynamic, interdependent physical, virtual and cloud infrastructures where proactive monitoring and rapid problem diagnosis are a challenge. Instead of spending hours analyzing problems, eG Enterprise allows data desks and administrators to move from visible issues to events that can be performed with just a few clicks.
