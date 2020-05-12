WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced the release of a client case study that highlights the success of Egis Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on the Security and Protection industry, in using PEF's fund administration services. PEF has provided fund administration services to Egis Capital Partners since 2017, supported by PEF's experienced team and leading-edge fund accounting platform.
To download a copy of the case study, click here Egis Capital Elevates the LP Experience.
With more than 100 years of collective experience among the Partners in operating and financing companies in the fast-growing security and protection industry, Egis Capital is uniquely positioned to create value for its LPs. The Firm recognizes that today's investors want to know that the funds they invest in are supported by exceptional professional service organizations. After evaluating several fund administrators, Egis Capital chose PEF Services for fund administration.
"Fund administration is more complex today," explained Robert Chefitz, Managing Partner, Egis Capital Partners. "We wanted to be able to check an important box for our investors and show them that we are using professional organizations who are leaders in the category. PEF provides an industry-leading general ledger platform and proprietary portals and dashboards that complement the technologies we already leverage in our operation."
"PEF gives our LPs access to a secure site that they can log into at any time and see all Fund-related communications from every capital call notice, fund subscription documents, tax documents, and every quarterly report from the inception of the Fund," said Christina Graziano, Chief Administrative Officer, Egis Capital Partners. "It's more convenient for investors to have data stored in one place, and it means we can be diligent about data security since it is transmitted through a secure site."
PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top Private Capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types and investments including buyout, venture, debt, real estate, co-investment, SPVs, and fund of funds.
"PEF supports our clients with a complete range of fund administration services, best-in-class technologies and industry expertise to accommodate a diverse set of requirements," said Beth Manzi, Chief Operating Officer of PEF Services. "We are delighted to service Egis Capital Partners as a fund administration client to enable them to maintain their focus on returns and growth."
This case study is one in a series of published case studies highlighting client growth and success supported by PEF's fund administration services.
About Egis Capital Partners
Egis Capital Partners makes control-oriented buyout and growth investments in technology-driven businesses in the Security and Protection industry. Since 2008, Egis has made 14 platform investments in the space, focusing on partnering with companies that can benefit from the Firm's industry knowledge, operational and financial expertise, C-level relationships, and proactive ownership model. For more information, please visit https://www.egiscapitalpartners.com/.
About PEF Services LLC
PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.
Press Contact
Laura Hills
VP, Marketing
PEF Services
212.203.4685 x180
laura.hills@pefservices.com