Eisai to Present Latest Data from Oncology Pipeline at ASCO 2020, including KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Investigational Combination Therapy and HALAVEN® (eribulin mesylate)

- Data highlighted shows continued progress on clinical trials for the KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA combination across multiple tumor types, including a virtual oral presentation on the Phase 2 results of the metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (mccRCC) cohort of a Phase 1b/2 study of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA