HOBOKEN, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the ongoing growth and development initiatives of the media planning, strategy, and buying agency located in Hoboken NJ, ESM has announced a restructured, paid, full-time internship program that launched earlier this year.
Throughout this 16-week program, ESM's summer intern, Cara Travaglini, will work cross-functionally with ESM's Account Management, Client Services, Agency Affairs, Product, and Reporting/Analytics teams to learn the ins and outs of the media landscape. She will get hands-on experience by working on active client projects and campaigns to attain an understanding of agency operations from launch to completion.
Cara will be fully equipped with the necessary tools to be successful throughout her 16 weeks. Starting day one, she dove into learning the different products that are fundamental to all ESM departments. She is currently getting certified in the highest regarded platforms in the industry, such as Facebook, Google, and The Trade Desk. After learning the different products and earning multiple certifications, she will begin working alongside the different ESM departments on client-facing tasks.
There are plenty of reasons why ESM offers an internship program. Not only is the program beneficial to the interns, but this program alleviates ESM full-time staff from becoming overburdened by side projects freeing them up to accomplish more creative tasks or tasks that require high-level expertise.
ESM has had great success with interns in the past and sees this program as a way to create an ongoing pipeline of future full-time employees. ESM's winter intern, Steven D'Ippolito, joined the Account Management team full-time at the beginning of May. Here's what he had to say about his experience:
Over 16 weeks I was able to play a role across multiple business channels from media
activation to account management. ESM empowered me to try new things and learn
from the entire team of talented individuals. I was welcomed with open arms into a great
culture that values each player for their abilities as well as their diligence.
The ESM internship program is for candidates who are interested in working in a fast-paced environment and getting exposure to the digital marketing world. At the end of the internship, ESM will evaluate the potential for joining the team full-time, contingent on performance and role availability.
Looking to join the ESM Internship program? Reach out to Lisa Lucibello, Director at llucibello@electricsymphonymedia.com
