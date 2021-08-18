HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area outsourced IT consultant and cloud services provider explains a new partnership with ADP intended to provide HR solutions to the company's customers in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.
The informative article first cites the ever-changing business climate, the demands of a hybrid workforce, and increasingly complex regulations as drivers for more powerful and flexible HR solutions.
The author then discusses how ADP's scalable HCM solutions provide options for businesses of all sizes. She goes on to describe several of ADP's solutions, including payroll, recruitment and workforce management, benefits, onboarding, and performance and compensation management.
"With this arrangement, eMazzanti clients gain access to exclusive ADP resources to address growing HR and technology integration challenges," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "eMazzanti and ADP Deliver Powerful Solutions to HR Challenges."
Scalable Solutions to Meet Now and Future Business Needs
"Like eMazzanti, ADP provides options for businesses of all sizes. The cloud-based structure means that this powerful HR suite grows as you grow. Thus, all sizes of businesses, from startups to large enterprises, gain access to the solutions that can support their workforce needs."
End-to-End Human Capital Management Solutions
"Payroll – Simplify payroll and ease your pay-related compliance worries. The module integrates seamlessly with your accounting system, allowing you to run payroll in a few easy steps."
"Workforce management – Automated time management functions improve payroll and help organizations stay in compliance with labor laws. The mobile app allows employees to clock in, view their schedules and request shift swaps from their mobile device. And integration with collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams helps reduce distractions."
"Benefits – Simplify benefits setup with pre-built or customized options. Then provide employees with a flexible and intuitive open enrollment process, available from either their desktop or mobile devices."
eMazzanti and ADP Customers Gain Exclusive Benefits
Because of its relationship with ADP, eMazzanti Technologies' customers implement exceptional HR solutions through the technology partner they already know and trust. And combining eMazzanti's world-class IT management services with ADP's powerful HCM solutions gives organizations the best of both worlds.
As an ADP preferred partner, eMazzanti and ADP offer eligible customers valuable professional services to automate and simplify core HR processes. With this announcement, business leaders should consider how their organizations can bridge the gap between expectation and reality in HCM technology.
