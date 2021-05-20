HOBOKEN, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area remote workforce technology expert shares strategies for adapting to a hybrid workforce in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews employee attitudes about returning to work, stating that most expect more flexibility than before the pandemic.
The author recommends that readers start by analyzing the lessons learned over the past year of remote work. She then urges them to rethink office spaces and to adjust data security practices as needed. She concludes by suggesting that decision makers also rethink meeting and connection strategies.
"While numerous surveys show that employees mostly celebrate returning to the office, workers expect more flexibility than before," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Hybrid Workforce Strategies for Success."
Analyze Lessons Learned
"While the world moved to remote work overnight, the switch to the next working model will require more careful planning. Looking back at the pros and cons of the past year provides a perfect starting point for strategic planning."
Rethink Office Spaces
"In a hybrid workforce, office spaces can include the home as well as corporate offices and co-working spaces. A successful strategy will provide a consistent experience for all members of a team, regardless of their office location."
Adjust Data Security Practices
"One critical area that organizations must address involves data security. Outdated, perimeter-based security strategies will no longer protect the emerging workforce. IT leadership must conduct thorough risk analyses and adjust network and security policies accordingly. Updates must take into account all of the various workspaces involved."
Match Connection Solutions to the Need
"Statistics from multiple sources show that workers spend more time in meetings now than ever before, contributing to digital overload. Thus, while team members need to connect, both for collaboration and sociality, more meetings will not fit the bill. Fortunately, over the past months people have grown more comfortable with various technology options."
Implementing Strategies for a Hybrid Workforce
Organizations may find that the hybrid workforce brings the best of both worlds, delivering improved collaboration, productivity, and flexibility. But successfully navigating the hybrid normal will take careful planning and wise technology choices. eMazzanti delivers a range of services to help business leaders support and secure a hybrid work environment.
