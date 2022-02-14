HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named eMazzanti Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. This is the fourth year the company has been named to the list.
CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage powerful business technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
Cloud and Managed Services
In addition to its managed IT services, eMazzanti provides a selection of cloud services, including its e365 offering to meet the evolving business technology needs of customers worldwide. Options include Microsoft 365, eCare Cloud Backup and eCare Secure Route cloud-based cybersecurity. Customers have responded enthusiastically to these proven cloud offerings, expanding the size of eMazzanti's market.
"Businesses of all sizes increasingly rely on the cloud for remote access to critical applications," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti, with a history of remote operations and public, private, and hybrid cloud expertise, is well-positioned to help them with a complete solution."
The MSP 500 List
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.
"The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
