HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSVLTS — creators of high-quality licensed apparel since 2012 — launched its newest bespoke line of uniquely designed long sleeve button down shirts, ButterSoft™, which are made with the finest, airy cotton fabric material and come available in five distinctly appealing colors.

Featuring 360° Stretch Technology, and made with an ultra soft and warm, yet breathable material, ButterSoft™ is part sweatshirt, part button down, full-time buttery softness. Additionally, the introduction of the ButterSoft™ collection marks the production of RSVLTS softest shirt ever, a nod to its other The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™ distinction of offerings still available within the Basics line.

A Glimpse at RSVLTS ButterSoft™ Collection
The five shirts and colors within the collection include (full image gallery):

  • Vintage White - $65 - perfectly complements a fluffy cumulus-filled sky
  • Heather Gray - $65 - when looking to add just a smidge of color to all wardrobes
  • Charcoal Gray - $65 - essential camouflage for any char-grilling occasions
  • Heather Navy - $65 - business class in look, streaming-binge-on-the-couch in feel
  • Hunter Green - $65 - universal for either a hike or hard-tackle football in the backyard

Other Seasonal Gear & Holiday Shipping Information
RSVLTS ButterSoft™ collection will debut online right in time for any final holiday shopping, with Sunday 12/15 marking the final day to purchase items to ensure shipping before December 25. Also on sale the day following the ButterSoft™ launch will be a line of RSVLTS Stocking Stuffer accessories, including gaiters, koozies, puzzles, and beanies in some of RSVLTS' most popular designs.

For more information, please visit www.rsvlts.com and follow @RSVLTS on Instagram and Twitter.

About RSVLTS
Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS brand is rooted in super high-grand Americana, nostalgia, and a dedication to those with a bold, fun spirit. What makes us different is our approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear in a unique style that cannot be ignored. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-cotton blend, our shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look. Proud makers of The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™ and ButterSoft™ lines.

