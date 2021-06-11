SWEDESBORO, N.J., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When developing the messaging of the PSA, EndDD.org enlisted the help of more than 100 Selective Insurance employees to choose the ending of the video.
"There is tremendous hypocrisy around distracted driving," said Joel Feldman, co-founder of EndDD.org. "While 88 percent of people say that distracted driving is their biggest safety concern, 45 to 60 percent of drivers still text from behind the wheel. To better reach seasoned drivers who choose to drive distracted, especially parents, we must speak to core values such as respecting others. That's what this video does."
In the video, a mom picks up her son from soccer practice, asks if he drank enough water, and reminds him to put his seat belt on. When the son tells his mom that she is being overly protective, she responds that it's her job. Later, the mom responds to a text message while driving and the son asks, "Mom, you would do anything to keep me safe, wouldn't you?" The mom agrees and then the son tells her he doesn't feel safe when she texts and drives. The mom puts her phone down. Selective employees determined the ending message to best reinforce the importance of eliminating distractions while driving. The video is available here.
EndDD produces PSAs to offer new viewpoints about distracted driving and the actions individuals commonly consider normal. Collectively, the entire library of EndDD PSAs educates and empowers drivers across the country to make informed choices about distracted driving for themselves and their families.
Selective Insurance is committed to keeping communities safe and has been an EndDD partner supporting various programs that raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving among its customers, independent agents, and employees. The company also invited Feldman to be a keynote speaker at its 2019 President's Club Executive Conference. Selective's employees' participation in the new PSA is yet another initiative exemplifying Selective's commitment to safety.
About End Distracted Driving
End Distracted Driving (EndDD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded after a distracted driver killed Casey Anderson Feldman in 2009. EndDD's mission is to save lives from distracted driving through advocacy, education, and action. Using science-based distracted driving presentations, a network of 500 speakers has spoken to more than 475,000 students across the nation at no cost to their schools. Other educational materials, presentations, and lesson plans help passengers of all ages effectively speak up against distracted driving. For more information, please visit EndDD.org. Follow EndDD on Facebook at @EndDistractedDriving.
Media Contact
Deborah Forrister, Envoca Search Marketing, +1 (972) 363-1013, dforrister@envoca.com
Joel Feldman, End Distracted Driving, 215-735-3716, info@EndDD.org
SOURCE EndDD.org