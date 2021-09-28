HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health, a leader in digital patient engagement solutions and contactless care, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available at www.ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the September 20 issue of MH magazine.
"With the rise of healthcare consumerism, virtual and hybrid care models and staffing shortages, this year continued to drive demand for healthcare organizations to adopt technologies that provide significant improvements to patient engagement," said Joe Blewitt, CEO of Epion Health. "The Epion team continued to make a difference where technology meets healthcare during this uniquely challenging time. The dedication, collaboration, talent and support within the Epion team never ceases to amaze me! We're proud to be considered one of the best places to work in healthcare for the third year in a row."
Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.
As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.
"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."
Epion Health was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. This is the third consecutive year Epion Health has made the list.
For more information or questions on the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare recognition program or awards gala, please contact:
Jodi Sniegocki
Director, Education and Events
jsniegocki@modernhealthcare.com
312.649.5459
About Epion Health, Inc.
Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epion-health-ranked-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-again-in-2021-301387164.html
SOURCE Epion Health, Inc.